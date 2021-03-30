Social media helps Stockton Springs woman bring lost three-legged dog home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Having a pet go missing is a helpless feeling. A Stockton Springs woman knows that first hand.

Tuesday morning, she was desperately asking for the public’s help finding her three-legged dog, Peggy Sue.

But now she’s happy to have Peggy Sue back home.

Amanda Lambeth began the day like she has the last two weeks - sick over losing her 11-year-old Shih Tzu-poodle, Peggy Sue.

“I want Peggy Sue to come home,” said her toddler.

On Saint Patrick’s Day the single mom of three was finishing up shopping at BJ’s in Bangor when her three-legged love slipped out of the car unnoticed.

“I was like, ‘man, if I just wish I was just not juggling a hundred things that day.”

After realizing Peggy Sue was gone, she reached out to Maine Lost Dog Recovery, who posted her picture on social media and Bangor Animal Control Officer Trisha Bruen.

BJ’s management told Lambeth the dog was found that day and someone took her home thinking she was abandoned. After two weeks they reached out to us to get the word out about Peggy Sue.

“I just want you to know that she has a loving home and we just want her back.”

Then while she was hanging fliers around town - she got a call from Shawn Condon in Old Town.

His dog groomer recognized Peggy Sue.

“She said that she had seen that dog on Facebook. So, she brought it up and showed us the picture of her and it was like, ‘yep, that’s her.’ So, we took the phone number down and we called Amanda and told Amanda that we had her dog,” said Condon.

“The whole family, is just going to be a ecstatic,” said Lambeth.

Condon said he just wanted to give the sweet dog a home when he believed she didn’t have one.

“We look at it this way, if it was our dog that got loose unintentionally, then we’d want her back, too.”

Lambeth said she’s thankful for everyone who helped along the way.

“She was in good hands. Just feels like I have my best friend back.”

Bruen says if you find an animal to call the animal control officer of the city or town you found it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.