Skowhegan’s Ames, teammate Jones earn NAC softball honors

Eagles took series over UMPI
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball took 3 of 4 games against UMaine Presque Isle this weekend. Skowhegan’s Sydney Ames is conference player of the week after hitting 500, driving in 5, and scoring 8 times. She also pitched well. Her teammate pitcher Jen Jones earned NAC pitcher of the week. She set the program record for career strikeouts last week. Husson baseball’s Chris Ewanik also named conference player of the week.

