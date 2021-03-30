Sinacola dazzles over the weekend, Black Bears earn weekly awards

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball took two of three in their home-opening series against UMBC. Pitcher Noah Lewis earned conference rookie of the week. UMaine ace Nick Sinacola honored as America East co-pitcher of the week after tossing 16 strikeouts, tying the conference record for a game, in a win Saturday. His coach Nick Derba believes he can keep the zero in his loss column. Sinacola is 3-0.

“That’s what we expect out of an ace. He is a draftable guy and that’s what pros do they come out here and they dominate. And that’s what we have with Nick,” says UMaine head coach Nick Derba, “We expect a win out of him every time he touches the ball.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.