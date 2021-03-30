Shaw’s begins offering COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Shaw’s pharmacies in Maine are now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

Mainers who are currently eligible can make an appointment to be vaccinated through Shaw’s COVID-19 website.

Officials said because demand remains high for the vaccine, appointments will be claimed quickly.

“Our pharmacy teams are ready to handle the unprecedented demand and administer the vaccine safely and efficiently as members of the public become eligible,” Shaw’s and Star Market President Rob Backus said in a statement.

Shaw’s joins Hannaford, Walgreens, Walmart, and Sam’s Club as pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines in Maine.

