Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.

Sheriff Troy Morton shared the information at the County Commissioners meeting this morning.

He called it a very serious assault that left the staff member with injuries to his head.

Morton says he wanted to brief those at the commission meeting about the incident, especially those who continue to indicate there are no violent offenders in jail.

”For some who simply think we are just warehousing people, and there aren’t any dangerous individuals here, you couldn’t be more wrong. These are dangerous situations and put our staff at risk, and another example of that last night,” said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

Morton says this is an active investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

