Advertisement

Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night

Sheriff Troy Morton shared the information at the County Commissioners meeting this morning.
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.

Sheriff Troy Morton shared the information at the County Commissioners meeting this morning.

He called it a very serious assault that left the staff member with injuries to his head.

Morton says he wanted to brief those at the commission meeting about the incident, especially those who continue to indicate there are no violent offenders in jail.

”For some who simply think we are just warehousing people, and there aren’t any dangerous individuals here, you couldn’t be more wrong. These are dangerous situations and put our staff at risk, and another example of that last night,” said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.

Morton says this is an active investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday
Some Republican lawmakers want to curb the emergency powers Governor Mills currently has as...
Lawmakers seek to curb Gov. Mills emergency powers

Latest News

Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Department of Corrections, CDC say outbreak at Penobscot County Jail is over
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
The lawmakers also said the vaccination of teachers should allow school districts to have more...
52 lawmakers call on state to ease restrictions to allow more Maine schools to reopen full-time
Maine uses ranked choice voting for offices such as U.S. senator and U.S. representative.
Maine eyes constitutional amendment for more ranked voting