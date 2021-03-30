National Resources Council of Maine holds virtual “Citizens Action Day”

(WABI) - The Natural Resources Council of Maine held a virtual session today in place of its annual, in-person “Citizen Action Day.”

The Maine Legislature is considering dozens of bills which will affect Maine’s environment. The virtual workshop covered how citizens can take action, including how to participate in online public hearings.

The goal is to get people to engage with lawmakers on bills that will impact Maine’s climate, woods, and waters.

“It’s especially important this year for lawmakers to hear from their constituents because we’re all working from home,” Todd Martin, Grassroots Outreach Coordinator, for NCRM said. “It’s really important for Maine people to speak to their lawmakers about the environmental issues that matter most to them.”

Tuesday morning’s session will be available on the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s youtube channel Wednesday

For more information, visit nrcm.org.

