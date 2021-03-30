Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure passing to our south will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies across the state along with more seasonable temperatures. Highs today will top off in the mid-40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s. A south/southwesterly breeze will keep it coolest along the coast. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be in the 30s for nighttime lows.

Wednesday looks like a good day overall as well. A cold front approaching the state will bring us a mostly cloudy sky. There may be some breaks of sunshine otherwise clouds are expected to prevail. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher milder air into the region with highs on Wednesday reaching the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure will be developing along the front over the Mid-Atlantic later Wednesday then moving northward into New England Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring rain into Maine Wednesday night with rain continuing through the day Thursday before winding down Thursday night. Rainfall totals will range from 1″-2.5″ by Thursday night. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks drier as the storm moves to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region, keeping a chance for a few rain or snow showers in our forecast Friday mainly across the north. Otherwise look for a mix of sun and clouds and colder weather Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 46°-54°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

