Mostly Cloudy & Mild Tomorrow, Rainy & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and pleasant conditions to Maine today will continue to drift east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight. A southerly breeze on the backside of the departing high will help hold the low temps in the 30s tonight across most of Maine. As the high continues to slide southeast of New England tomorrow, clouds ahead of a strong cold front will increase across our region. A southerly breeze will continue to pull a rather mild airmass up into Maine tomorrow, with high temps inland climbing into the 50s to very low 60s, while along the coast the temps will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The powerful cold front approaching from the west combined with strong energy aloft moving into the Northeast will cause another storm to develop just to our south tomorrow night, with the storm then lifting north through New England on Thursday. The storm and frontal system will bring another round of steady and at times heavy rain to the Pine Tree State later tomorrow night through Thursday. Once again, the storm and frontal system will also produce a period of gusty winds across Maine later Thursday through part of Friday. The combination of the heavy rain and melting mountain snow may cause some rivers and streams to overflow their banks and thus the WABI TV5 Forecast Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned to the latest forecast from the WABI TV5 Weather Center for updates on our Thursday storm. A colder airmass will begin to sweep into Maine as the storm lifts to our northeast later Thursday allowing lingering precipitation to change to snow during the evening hours, with some accumulation possible, especially across the higher elevation north and west of the Bangor Region.

Approaching high pressure will bring mainly dry and chilly weather to our area Friday, with temps running a few degrees below normal as we end the workweek. An upper-level disturbance swinging across the Northeast may trigger a few rain and snow showers across the Pine Tree State later Friday and Saturday, with the bulk of the scattered showers falling across the north and mountains. At this time Easter Sunday looks variably cloudy and breezy, with high temps likely running in the mid-40s to lower 50s from north to south.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a southerly breeze between 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 40s at the coast and 50s to near 60 inland.

Thursday: Rainy and breezy, with a southeast wind becoming northwest between 10 and 20 mph later in the day and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, scattered snow and rain showers and breezy, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Easter: Partly cloudy and breezy, with high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

