Maine Maritime Academy planning in-person, student only graduation

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy is having an in-person graduation next month.

School President William Brennan says the event on April 8th will be for students only.

It will be live streamed on the college’s website and social media for friends and family.

This year’s commencement speaker will be Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.