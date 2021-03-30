Advertisement

Maine Maritime Academy planning in-person, student only graduation

School President William Brennan says the event on April 8th will be for students only.
Maine Maritime Academy is having an in-person graduation next month.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy is having an in-person graduation next month.

School President William Brennan says the event on April 8th will be for students only.

It will be live streamed on the college’s website and social media for friends and family.

This year’s commencement speaker will be Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

