Lawyers clash over $1B hydropower transmission corridor

BOSTON (AP) - Attorneys for conservation organizations and an electric utility are clashing over the adequacy of environmental reviews of a key portion of a power transmission project in Maine.

An attorney for three conservation organizations on Tuesday disputed the thoroughness of the environmental review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and suggested it was handled differently from other projects.

But Central Maine Power said the agency properly found there was no significant impact. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments and is considering whether to delay the $1 billion project to allow time for a lawsuit to proceed.

