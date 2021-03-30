Advertisement

Lawyers clash over $1B hydropower transmission corridor

An attorney for three conservation organizations on Tuesday disputed the thoroughness of the environmental review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and suggested it was handled differently from other projects
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Attorneys for conservation organizations and an electric utility are clashing over the adequacy of environmental reviews of a key portion of a power transmission project in Maine.

An attorney for three conservation organizations on Tuesday disputed the thoroughness of the environmental review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and suggested it was handled differently from other projects.

But Central Maine Power said the agency properly found there was no significant impact. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments and is considering whether to delay the $1 billion project to allow time for a lawsuit to proceed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday
Some Republican lawmakers want to curb the emergency powers Governor Mills currently has as...
Lawmakers seek to curb Gov. Mills emergency powers

Latest News

Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Department of Corrections, CDC say outbreak at Penobscot County Jail is over
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
The lawmakers also said the vaccination of teachers should allow school districts to have more...
52 lawmakers call on state to ease restrictions to allow more Maine schools to reopen full-time