Husson University receives donation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus

The Oxypure Smart Air Purifiers were donated by NuWave LLC.
Husson University receives a donation of two OxyPure Smart Air Purifiers.
Husson University receives a donation of two OxyPure Smart Air Purifiers.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something new being added to a local university that officials hope will help fight COVID-19.

Husson University just recieved two Oxypure Smart Air purifiers were donated by NuWave, llc.

According to a press release from The Pollack Group, “In a recent independent third-party study, the University of Minnesota found that the OxyPure Air Purifier removes 99.999% of airborne coronavirus particles in a 1,200 square foot space within 6 hours.”

The Associate Vice President of the Auxiliary Services Administration at Husson University said the Oxypure Smart Air purifiers will add another layer of protection.

”We’re very grateful to a NUWave for providing these units. They help our students feel safe and comfortable in the environment, as well as providing us with an extra layer of protection, “Tom Warren, Associate V.P. Auxiliary Services Administration, said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Husson has taken certain measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The measures don’t just include wearing masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing - they also implemented things like touchless doors.

