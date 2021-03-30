Advertisement

Husson men’s hoops cap perfect season, hope to carry over to next year

Eagles women’s hoops went 9-1.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s and women’s basketball wrapped up their seasons with Sunday wins over St. Joe’s. The women went 9 and 1. The men a perfect 10 and 0.

“We go out there every night, and as long as we play hard, we can beat anybody,” says Husson guard Justice Kendall, “We feel like every day, every day it starts in practice, every day we go and practice hard. That translates to basketball games. So as long as we keep practicing hard, we are going to keep translating that into wins.”

“Undefeated man, undefeated baby, it feels good man,” says Husson guard D.J. Bussey, “We are going to celebrate this and then we’re just gonna get back to work. Just put a target on our backs. I feel like that’s what we want you know? We wanna be able to compete at a high-level.”

“Confidence is just throughout each game has risen,” Husson forward Scott Lewis, “We want a target on our back. I think we’ll show next year that we play good under pressure. Teams are going to come out and want to beat us. And that’s what we want.”

