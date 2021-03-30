Healthy Acadia holding workshop to explore yoga benefits for those in recovery

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia and Maine RecoveryCorps invite interested community members to explore the benefits of yoga with a free, four-part workshop series.

Participants will explore the intersection of the principles of yoga, postures and movement, and substance use recovery.

Healthy Acadia says the workshop is less about physical exercise and more of an exploration of how the aspects of a complete yoga practice can be supportive and beneficial for recovery work.

It’s for individuals of all ages and levels of physical ability, and no special equipment is needed.

“Often we think of yoga as just being about physical movement,” said yoga instructor Sarah Juster. “But we’re trying to introduce the workshop participants to yoga in a much broader sense by including the ethical principles that are involved with yoga, as well as the meditative aspects and how those can be useful for folks recovering from substance use disorder.”

Sessions will meet weekly on Tuesdays, from 11 am to noon through April 20th.

To register for one or all of the workshop sessions and receive the Zoom meeting link and passcode, go to Healthy Acadia’s facebook page.

