Department of Corrections, CDC say outbreak at Penobscot County Jail is over

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Continued universal testing at the Penobscot County Jail has revealed no new cases of COVID-19.

The jail has been dealing with an outbreak since February.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton told County Commissioners this morning the Department of Corrections and the CDC say the outbreak is over.

At one point, 12 staff members and 14 inmates had tested positive.

Morton says they have all recovered.

Morton says those who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

