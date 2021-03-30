Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine completely free to those getting shot

TV5 has received questions from people about getting billed for administrative fees after receiving the vaccine.
The coronavirus vaccine is free to anyone who chooses to get it.
The coronavirus vaccine is free to anyone who chooses to get it.(Nikki Rockwood / WVUE)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The coronavirus vaccine is free to anyone who chooses to get it.

TV5 has received questions from people about getting billed for administrative fees after receiving the vaccine.

Maine’s DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says whether you have insurance or not, there is no charge.

“It is against Maine policy, it is against US CDC policy for anyone insured or uninsured to be billed for administration of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lambrew. “There is a federal program that is available to healthcare providers to submit a bill for somebody who is uninsured so they can get paid for that person’s vaccine administration.”

If you do receive a bill, it has happened in error.

Contact the location where you were vaccinated to alert them of the mistake.

For more information.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday

Latest News

AIO’s says their vision is to have a hunger-free community, and is committed to ensuring that...
AIO Food Pantry receives $1,000 donation from local hotel
Bangor High School goes back remote due to coronavirus case
COVID-19 case sends Bangor High School back to remote learning
If you are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is the week to get it.
To be Vacationland again, first need to be Vaccinationland
A sign promoting the "Free the Vaccine for COVID-19" campaign displays inside the IMRC Center...
UMaine Intermedia students combat COVID-19 with ‘Creativity’