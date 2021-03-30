COVID-19 vaccine completely free to those getting shot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The coronavirus vaccine is free to anyone who chooses to get it.

TV5 has received questions from people about getting billed for administrative fees after receiving the vaccine.

Maine’s DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says whether you have insurance or not, there is no charge.

“It is against Maine policy, it is against US CDC policy for anyone insured or uninsured to be billed for administration of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lambrew. “There is a federal program that is available to healthcare providers to submit a bill for somebody who is uninsured so they can get paid for that person’s vaccine administration.”

If you do receive a bill, it has happened in error.

Contact the location where you were vaccinated to alert them of the mistake.

