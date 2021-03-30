Advertisement

COVID-19 case sends Bangor High School back to remote learning

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg says there is at least one confirmed case in a student or staff member at the high school.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The coronavirus is sending Bangor High School back to remote learning.

She says due to the high number of close contacts, the high school will move to remote learning through Monday.

The school is reaching out to those close contacts.

They hope to return to in-person learning on April 6th.

