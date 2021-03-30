COVID-19 case sends Bangor High School back to remote learning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The coronavirus is sending Bangor High School back to remote learning.

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg says there is at least one confirmed case in a student or staff member at the high school.

She says due to the high number of close contacts, the high school will move to remote learning through Monday.

The school is reaching out to those close contacts.

They hope to return to in-person learning on April 6th.

