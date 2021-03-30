Collins, King, Pingree urging DHS to make more H-2B visas available, boost tourism industry

Washington, D.C. (WABI) - Members of Maine’s congressional delegation want to increase the number of available H-2B visas -- a move that would support Maine’s tourism industry.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, along with Representative Chellie Pingree, are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to more than double the amount of H-2B visas available.

They say these visas help fill seasonal job openings in a tight labor market.

In a letter, the group called on the secretary of the DHS to increase the current cap from 66,000 to 135,320 available visas.

The demand for the current H-2B visas is nearly three times the available amount.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.