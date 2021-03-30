Advertisement

AIO Food Pantry receives $1,000 donation from local hotel

AIO’s says their vision is to have a hunger-free community, and is committed to ensuring that...
AIO’s says their vision is to have a hunger-free community, and is committed to ensuring that no one in their community goes hungry or is cold in their home.(Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry in Rockland has received a check for a thousand dollars from the Grand Harbor Inn in Camden.

The donation is in support of the AIO’s Weekend Meal Program, an initiative that supports kids in Knox County by providing healthy food on the weekends, which fills a food gap when children don’t have access to school lunch.

The donation was a result of the Grand Harbor Inn’s campaign to give a 50% discount to guests who stayed two nights or more in exchange for a minimum donation of $35 per night to the pantry.

The $1,000 donation will go a long way, according to AIO’s Weekend Meal Program Manager Molly O’Rourke.

“We have to do a lot of active fundraising to really make sure that we can offer to all of our enrolled kids,” she said “So that donation will really fill the bellies of all the kids in our program.”

“Our hearts are warmed by really the generosity of our guests,” added Matthew Levin, Director of Hotels for Bayview Collection Hotels. “When you think of what the current climate of travel is, we’ve really discovered that guests are in a giving mood, and care.”

For more information on the Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry, visit aiofoodpantry.org.

