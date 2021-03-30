231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths

Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 231 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

There are also two new deaths- one person from Penobscot County and another from Oxford County.

That brings the total number of people who died with COVID in our state to 738.

Total cases in Maine now stand at 50,253. Of those, 38,593 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

24 patients are listed in critical care. 9 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing 28 new cases.

Kennebec County with 22.

Cumberland County recording 60 new cases. York County with 48 additional ones.

Washington County with no new cases for the third day in a row.

