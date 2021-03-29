Wind Advisory In Effect Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move into the Maritimes today while high pressure builds in from the west. This will produce a tight pressure gradient over the state today resulting in a strong, gusty west/northwest wind. The wind will increase this morning and average 15-25 MPH sustained with gusts reaching 45-55 MPH at times. A few gusts may even exceed 60 MPH. Scattered power outages will be possible today due to the strong wind gusts. Rain and snow showers will be possible this morning through the early afternoon as upper-level energy moves through the state. The most numerous showers will occur over areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Some spots across the north could see a coating to an inch of snow with the showers today. As the upper-level energy moves to our east this afternoon, skies will brighten up from west to east across the state. Temperatures will be chilly today especially with the wind factored in. Highs will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish too. It will be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Wind Advisory Today (WABI)

High pressure will be with us Tuesday providing us with a beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere. A southerly breeze will keep things coolest along the coast Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a good day overall as well. A cold front approaching the state will bring us increasing clouds during the day. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher milder air into the region with highs on Wednesday reaching the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure will be developing along the front over the Mid-Atlantic later Wednesday then moving northward into New England Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring rain into Maine Wednesday night with rain continuing through the day Thursday before winding down Thursday night. Rainfall totals will range from 1″-2″ by Thursday evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks drier as the storm moves to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region, keeping a chance for a few rain or snow showers in our forecast Friday. Otherwise look for a mix of sun and clouds and colder weather Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Rain and snow showers possible this morning especially across the north then brightening skies. Highs between 36°-46°. Windy with a west/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible. A few gusts in excess of 60 MPH can’t be ruled out.

Tonight: Clear skies. Diminishing wind. Lows between 16°-26°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs between 47°-54°. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A few late day rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

