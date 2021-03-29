University of Maine music ensembles to perform in virtual tour

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Three musical ensembles from The University of Maine will perform as part of a virtual spring concert tour.

Christopher White is the Umaine Director of Bands and had the idea for the virtual tour. ”I think the most important thing is to credit the students for their hard work and persevering when things are different.”

The University Singers, directed by Francis Vogt, will be live at 8:15 and 9:45 on the morning of Wednesday, March 31st. The Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble will follow on the subsequent Wednesdays of April 7th and April 14th.

Normally the tour goes around to various public schools, but this year, classrooms will watch over the internet.

Dr. Jack Burt is a professor of trombone and the director of the UMaine Jazz ensemble. “Part of the thing that’s interesting about this is how we’re even managing to play.”

The ensembles will be together on stage but following a myriad of COVID guidelines for safety.

“I’m wearing masks, the kids are playing trumpets with masks with bags over their horns. Everything has been difficult about this, but the students’ attitude has been phenomenal.”

Despite the challenges, the students are determined to put on a great show.

“Without playing together with other musicians, a big part of who they are is missing.” said White.

The performances will include a wide variety of music including a tribute to the late Sammy Nestico.

“He has 60 years of great jazz music that he wrote.” said Dr. Burt.

A composition by a Finnish Jazz trombonist.

“It uses folk elements from Sámi music mixed with jazz. It’s really unique, and no one has ever heard this before.”

And more...

“We’re opening our performance with a fanfare written by Lucas Richmond who is a conductor of the Bangor Symphony.” said White.

The public can watch for free on the UMaine School of Performing Arts YouTube page.

There will be something for everyone, says White.

“The sea shanty craze on TikTok, we’ve put a couple pieces on there that are along those lines.”

