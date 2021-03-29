UMaine partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank for drive-thru food distribution in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine partnered with Good Shepherd Food Bank for a community food distribution this afternoon.

Those in need could drive through the parking lot of the Old Town United Methodist Church to pick up food boxes.

Each car received at least one box of food and a gallon of milk loaded into their trunks by UMaine students.

Food boxes contained meat, dairy, and produce items.

Today’s food supply was enough to feed 250 families in the area.

”There have been some changes amongst the food distribution agencies in this area, so people have been kind of struggling. Good Shepherd has been looking for a way to be able to get food to the community, so if each of us does a part, then we’ll be able to get food to the people in these communities which is something they desperately need,” said Lisa Morin, Coordinator of the Bodwell Center at UMaine.

