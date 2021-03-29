BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper-level energy will move to our east by early to mid-afternoon bringing the threat of rain and snow showers to an end in most spots by early afternoon or so. Clouds will decrease as the afternoon progresses. The pressure gradient will remain tight over the region through the afternoon so expect the wind to remain gusty through the evening hours before diminishing tonight. The west/northwest wind will average 15-25 MPH this afternoon with gusts reaching 45-55 MPH at times. Temperatures will be chilly this afternoon especially with the wind factored in. Highs will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish too. It will be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Strong Wind Continues This Afternoon (WABI)

High pressure will be with us Tuesday providing us with a beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s along the coast and upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere. A southerly breeze will keep things coolest along the coast Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a good day overall as well. A cold front approaching the state will bring us increasing clouds during the day. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher milder air into the region with highs on Wednesday reaching the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure will be developing along the front over the Mid-Atlantic later Wednesday then moving northward into New England Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring rain into Maine Wednesday night with rain continuing through the day Thursday before winding down Thursday night. Rainfall totals will range from 1″-2″ by Thursday evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks drier as the storm moves to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region, keeping a chance for a few rain or snow showers in our forecast Friday. Otherwise look for a mix of sun and clouds and colder weather Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Rest of Today: Rain and snow showers ending then decreasing clouds. Highs between 36°-46°. Windy with a west/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 45-55 MPH possible. A few gusts in excess of 60 MPH can’t be ruled out.

Tonight: Clear skies. Diminishing wind. Lows between 16°-26°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs between 47°-54°. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A few late day rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to around 60°.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.