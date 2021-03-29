Northern Light Maine Coast & Blue Hill Hospitals open mass vaccination clinic in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Northern Light Maine Coast and Blue Hill Vaccination Clinic is opening up a mass vaccination clinic in Hancock County this week.

The Northern Light Maine Coast and Blue Hill Vaccination Clinic took about four weeks to put together in the space that used to be a Family Dollar on High Street. They’ll start administering the vaccine there starting on Thursday.

“We did the blueprint obviously at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor,” said Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis. “This will be what we expect to be our final large scale vaccination clinic. Looking at that blueprint really made it so that we could either do a bigger or smaller size depending on the needs of the community and the location.”

“We knew we needed to do something in the Hancock County area,” added Maine Coast & Blue Hill Hospital President John Ronan. “We started looking at spaces, working with the city of Ellsworth. This place opened up and we grabbed it as quick as we could.”

Ellsworth City Manager Glenn Moshier said it was a tremendous opportunity for the city.

“Not only for the citizens of Ellsworth to be able to get vaccinated right here in their own town, but also all the citizens of the communities surrounding the city of Ellsworth,” Moshier said

The clinic will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment.

“It’s been really exciting to be involved and be a part of this,” said Tammy Dickey, Director Physician Practices. “Just the excitement of the folks that are coming in, getting their vaccine. They’re thrilled to get it. And just to be a part of that is very heartwarming.

Northern Light Maine Coast and Blue Hill Hospital have already been doing vaccination clinics, but this expansion will allow them to do up to 750 vaccinations per day. For this to be a success, volunteers from the community will play a major role, according to Volunteer Coordinator April Hartford.

“They’re actually the center of what we’re doing,” Hartford said. “They’re the support for all of us. So whether you’re non-clinical or clinical, you can volunteer. There’s always a position for you.”

“We hope everyone will get vaccinated,” Ronan said. “That’s really the key to this pandemic.”

To volunteer at the Northern Light Maine Coast and Blue Hill Vaccination Clinic, or to make an appointment for vaccination, visit northernlighthealth.org.

