Northern Light Health official says they could handle speeding up vaccination timeline

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Should the state accelerate its vaccination eligibility timeline?

The question comes as mass vaccination clinics in the state see wide open availability for appointments.

We spoke to Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health Monday who tells us they are ready to start vaccinating those 40 and over now.

“It’s the only way we’re gonna see a normal life again, is by having enough people to be vaccinated to really lower the overall amount of virus in our communities,” he says.

The race to get the coronavirus vaccination is on the minds of people of all ages as we continue to move toward a potential end to the pandemic.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says medical officials know it’s the key to getting back to the way things were.

“That’s really what vaccination does for us, it steps up our own immune system so fewer people are getting sick with the virus, and therefore, there are fewer people spreading the virus, and we need to get as little amount of virus in our communities as possible for us to get back to normal activities.”

According to the state’s vaccination timeline, those 50 and over are eligible now. On April 19th, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination. But with open slots available at Maine General’s mass vaccination clinic in Augusta - which Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah tweeted about - and Northern Light’s mass vaccination clinic in Bangor, we asked Dr. Jarvis if they could handle moving up eligibility to 40 and over.

“If the governor were to say, you know, say, ‘okay, well let’s lower it down to age 40 or something like that in the interim between now and then, and the 19th of April, we certainly can handle that. Our system is built so that we can handle changing the age restriction pretty quickly so that we can get people in in a timely fashion,” says Jarvis.

Jarvis says he has not heard from Governor Mills’ office about doing so just yet. We asked the Mills camp about it and in statement, they say:

“Only 28% of those ages 50-59 have received a first dose and only 13% of residents in that age range have received final doses. Maine DHHS remains in constant communication with hospital systems and other vaccine providers to assess when it is appropriate to proceed to the next stage of eligibility and we will continue to make adjustments based on supply and other factors.”

They also say while the state is getting a significant increase from the federal government this week, they anticipate the supply will be lower next week.>

