Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has surpassed 50,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Another 190 new cases Monday pushed the state past that threshold to 50,030.

The Maine CDC has confirmed 38,481 of those cases. The number of Mainers who have died with the coronavirus remains 736.

This story will be updated with county data.

