Legislative committee holds public hearings for several bills on marijuana policy

(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several bills regarding Maine’s marijuana laws went through public hearings in Augusta today.

Two of them make technical changes and amendments to Maine’s Medical Use of Marijuana Act.

The changes would allow the Department of Administrative Financial Services to place administrative holds on marijuana plants or permanently remove certain registry identification certificates or cards.

They could also give out fines up to$10,000 for retail stores, dispensaries, and manufacturing facilities.

“Simply, we’re asking for additional administrative tools to help ensure compliance within the program. Right now, the only administrative tools that the department has are revocation and suspension,” said Director of Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy Erik Gunderson.

“Everything being put forth as consensus is always in the direction of something the department wants that makes it worse for caregivers. Anything we asked for in that meeting that would make it better for caregivers, that doesn’t ever seem to make it into this discussion,” said Jennifer Bergeron, a medical marijuana caregiver.

The amendments to the Act include repealing and replacing the definition of “immature marijuana plant,” “marijuana plant” and “seedling.”

Registered caregivers could also have to operate under a separate registration certificate and associated fees.

Several people spoke in opposition to both bills.

There will be a work session at a later date.

