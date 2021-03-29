High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)— Thousands of Mainers were without power Monday as high winds hit the state.

Central Maine Power reported more than 23,000 outages as of 11 a.m.

The outages were spread across the CMP’s service area.

All of Maine is under a wind advisory until Monday evening.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected through midday.

The wind will ease Monday evening, with quieter and warmer weather expected midweek.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.