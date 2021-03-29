Gusty Wind Diminishing, Bright & Pleasant Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a strong and intensifying storm moving northeast through the Canadian Maritimes and a large dome of high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley brought Maine a strong and very gusty northwest breeze today. The stong and gust northwest breeze ushered a chilly airmass into our region today as afternoon temps held in the low to mid-30s north and in the low to mid-40s south, with the gusty wind making it feel much chillier. As the storm continues to lift off to our northeast and the high approaches Maine from the southwest the gusty wind will die off this evening and by daybreak tomorrow the wind will be running mainly between 5 and 10 mph. The low temps tonight will run below normal, as they range from the mid-teens to mid-20s.

The ridge of high pressure currently located over the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England bright and somewhat milder conditions Tuesday and part of Wednesday as it moves east. As the ridge of high pressure moves off to the southeast of New England later Wednesday clouds ahead of a strong cold front will increase across our region. the powerful cold front combined with strong energy aloft moving into the Northeast will cause another storm to develop just to our south Wednesday night, with the storm then lifting north through New England on Thursday. The storm and frontal system will bring another round of steady and at times heavy rain to the Pine Tree State later Wednesday night through Thursday. Once again, the storm and frontal system will likely bring another round of gusty winds to Maine later Thursday through part of Friday. A colder airmass will begin to sweep into Maine as the storm lifts to our northeast later Thursday allowing lingering precipitation to change to snow during the evening hours, with some accumulation possible, especially across the higher elevation north and west of the Bangor Region. Approaching high pressure will bring generally fair and chilly weather to our area later Friday, with temps slowly moderating to above normal levels as we head through the weekend.

Tonight: Becoming clear, with a gusty northwest wind diminishing to 5 to 10 mph late and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder, with a southwest to south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s, coolest at the coast.

Thursday: Rainy and breezy, with highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, scattered snow and rain showers and breezy, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.