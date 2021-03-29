Girl’s $1 “tip” to Orono Fire Department inspires charitable donation

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When the Orono Fire Department responded to a routine fire alarm alert on March 20th, they were surprised by a generous act.

A little girl living in the residence they were called to wanted to show her appreciation for the crews.

She handed one of the firefighters a dollar bill for all they do in the community.

The crew kindly explained to the little girl they don’t accept donations, but she insisted they take it.

To ensure they didn’t disappoint the girl, the crew accepted the dollar bill, and put it to good use.

Orono Fire Chief Geoff Low donated the bill to the Orono Circle K’s “Masks for Schools” fund.

”Our mission is to help the community in any way that we can, so if it’s transferring an asset like a simple dollar bill to somebody else where it can be used for a greater good, then that’s what we’re all about here, that’s really the nature of our mission. We felt like we were doing the right thing, and it feels good to be able to help people in that way,” said Orono Fire Chief Geoff Low.

“With everything going on with the world today, it was just a nice feel of comfort and normalcy in our day to day operations,” Lt. Brad Strout, Orono Fire Department added.

That one dollar will help local schools combat COVID-19 by purchasing five masks for students in the Orono area.

