Advertisement

Firefighter safely relocates thousands of bees that invaded a car in N.M.

An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a...
An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a parked car in New Mexico.(Las Cruces Police Department Facebook page)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, NM (Gray News) - A firefighter in New Mexico used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate thousands of bees that invaded a parked car on Sunday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched after they received a report that a swarm of bees was inside a car that had been parked outside a grocery store.

The owner of the car returned from shopping and started to drive off before noticing the bees in the backseat.

An area was blocked off to keep nearby shoppers safe and Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and beekeeper in his spare time, was called in.

Johnson arrived with all the proper tools including a hive kit, lemongrass oil and the proper attire to safely remove the bees from the car.

He relocated an “estimated 15,000 bees” to his property.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

A security guard was stung, but no major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday...
Medical Examiner rules that woman found on beach in York died from blunt force trauma to the head
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 214 cases
A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot...
Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser
Rain will be heavy at times with strong wind gusts
Heavy Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across The North

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
UMaine partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank for Drive-Thru food distribution in Old Town
UMaine partners with Good Shepherd Food Bank for drive-thru food distribution in Old Town
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free
Camden-Rockport Middle School Principal Jaime Stone named Maine Principal of the Year by MPA
Camden-Rockport Middle School principal named Principal of the Year in Maine
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free