Ellsworth Area Chamber officially opens new home

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce cuts the ribbon on its new home.
The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce cuts the ribbon on its new home.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce officially opened the doors to its new office in a refurbished space in the Ellsworth Shopping Center.

The new space is around 2,400 square feet.

It gives the Chamber and its members the room to display the things Ellsworth area businesses have to offer. The Chamber had been in its old space in the shopping center parking lot for the last 40 years.

”We are absolutely thrilled, first of all to remain in the Ellsworth Shopping Center,” said Chamber Executive Director Gretchen Wilson. “We’re where we were, we’re just in a better space. And then to have a great space to show off to the community and our visitors and our city. It is, it’s a great day.”

The Chamber welcomes anyone who wants to stop by and check out the new space.

