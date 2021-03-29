Dozens of rare whales return to waters off Massachusetts

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) - Dozens of rare whales have returned to the waters off Massachusetts for the spring.

The whales are North Atlantic right whales and they have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay this month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there were 89 right whales spotted in the bay on March 21, including three pairs of mothers and babies.

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

