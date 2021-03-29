Advertisement

Dozens of rare whales return to waters off Massachusetts

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.
(Source: WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) - Dozens of rare whales have returned to the waters off Massachusetts for the spring.

The whales are North Atlantic right whales and they have been sighted in Cape Cod Bay this month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there were 89 right whales spotted in the bay on March 21, including three pairs of mothers and babies.

The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday...
Medical Examiner rules that woman found on beach in York died from blunt force trauma to the head
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 214 cases
Rain will be heavy at times with strong wind gusts
Heavy Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across The North
A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot...
Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser

Latest News

51 lawmakers call on state to ease restrictions to allow more Maine schools to reopen full time
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday
Maine eyes constitutional amendment for more ranked voting
Maine home sales and prices continue to surge in late winter