Camden-Rockport Middle School principal named Principal of the Year in Maine

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Camden-Rockport Middle School’s principal is being recognized in a big way for her work as an administrator.

Jaime Stone has been named Maine’s 2021-2022 NASSP Principal of the Year.

The honor is handed out by the Maine Principals Association.

Stone received the award for her extensive network of innovative community partnerships and her project-based learning vision.

Today, the announcement of Stone’s award was made to her staff and students.

She says the recognition would mean nothing without them.

“It’s really indicative of the entire team and the way that it works together, and that includes my students and community, so for me, it’s awesome because it’s celebrating the school as a whole and just the hard work that we’ve all put in over the course of the year. So, I get to receive that award, but I know I’m receiving it on behalf of our school community, and I’m incredibly proud of that,” said Jaime Stone, Camden-Rockport Middle’s Principal.

Stone will be further recognized by the MPA at a virtual awards evening on April 29th.

