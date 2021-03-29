Advertisement

Bangor woman accused of threatening to kill Sen. Collins to return to Maine courtroom

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of threatening to decapitate Senator Susan Collins will return to court in person to determine if she’s mentally fit to stand trial.

56-year-old Katrina Preble took part in a federal court hearing in Bangor Monday via video conference. She’s charged with making interstate threats and is being held in federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Preble was ordered to have a psychiatric exam in November, not long after she was arrested. The exam is now done and Preble told the judge Monday she wants it reviewed during an in-court hearing, not online.

The judge agreed, though a date has not been set yet.

Authorities say last November Preble left multiple voicemails at Collins’ offices in Bangor and Washington. The FBI says Preble also said in the messages she would shoot Collins in the face.

