51 lawmakers call on state to ease restrictions to allow more Maine schools to reopen full time

The letter cites reports of minimal transmission of COVID-19 in schools.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— A group of more than 50 Maine lawmakers is calling on the state to ease restrictions to allow more schools to reopen full time.

The bipartisan letter, signed by 51 Republican and Democratic lawmakers, was sent to the Maine Department of Education and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The letter calls on the agencies to rescind the 3-foot physical distancing requirement for students and allow districts to develop their own plans.

The lawmakers said the 3-foot requirement is preventing many schools from reopening more fully.

The lawmakers also said the vaccination of teachers should allow districts to have more flexibility.

WMTW News 8 has reached out to the Maine Department of Education and Maine CDC for reaction to the letter.

