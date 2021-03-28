Advertisement

Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across The North

By Ryan Munn
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at rain and mix across the state this evening. The winds are starting to pick up across the state. Most areas across the north will transition to rain tonight after seeing some snow and mix today. The steadiest precipitation ends around or just after midnight with rain or snow showers after that. Across Northern Aroostook County, 2-5″ of snow and sleet is possible by late tonight. This is where a mix of snow, sleet and rain will occur for much of the storm. It will also turn windy out of the southeast. Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph for most of the region, strongest in the mountains and along the coast. There is a coastal flood watch posted for Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties for this evening and tonight. High tide will generally be right before midnight.

With the exception of a few morning rain or snow showers on Monday, it looks like a mainly dry and windy day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds sustained 20-30 mph out of the northwest, gusting 40-50 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. High pressure builds to our south on Tuesday and it turns much nicer. The winds will have diminished with lots of sunshine expected. It will be milder as well with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. A frontal boundary off to our west on Wednesday will not make it into the region during the day but will bring the state partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be milder with highs topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We are tracking the potential for rain, snow and wind for the day on Thursday. At this point, it looks like most areas will see rain with some snow and mix across the north. Something we will continue to track over the coming days.

Tonight: Rain and wind for most. Some mix across the north. Winds sustained this evening and early tonight 20-30 mph out of the southeast. Gusts will be as high as 40-50 mph, strongest near the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to lower 40s with winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and milder. Highs will top out in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mild, Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain, snow and gusty winds possible. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday...
Man charged with murder after woman found dead on Short Sands beach in York
A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot...
Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser
Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 214 cases
Crews begin to transform old Kashi space to Smoke & Steel BBQ.
New barbecue restaurant with axe throwing, live music set to open in Bangor
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day

Latest News

Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across The North
Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across the North
Rain will be heavy at times with strong wind gusts
Heavy Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across The North
Rain & Wind Develops This Afternoon, Mix North
Rain & Wind Develops Today, Mix North
Rain & Wind Develops This Afternoon, Mix North
Rain & Wind Develops This Afternoon, Mix North