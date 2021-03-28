Rain & Windy Tonight, Mix Across the North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at rain and mix across the state this evening. The winds are starting to pick up across the state. Most areas across the north will transition to rain tonight after seeing some snow and mix today. The steadiest precipitation ends around or just after midnight with rain or snow showers after that. Across Northern Aroostook County, 2-5″ of snow and sleet is possible by late tonight. This is where a mix of snow, sleet and rain will occur for much of the storm. It will also turn windy out of the southeast. Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph for most of the region, strongest in the mountains and along the coast. There is a coastal flood watch posted for Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties for this evening and tonight. High tide will generally be right before midnight.

With the exception of a few morning rain or snow showers on Monday, it looks like a mainly dry and windy day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds sustained 20-30 mph out of the northwest, gusting 40-50 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s. High pressure builds to our south on Tuesday and it turns much nicer. The winds will have diminished with lots of sunshine expected. It will be milder as well with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. A frontal boundary off to our west on Wednesday will not make it into the region during the day but will bring the state partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be milder with highs topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We are tracking the potential for rain, snow and wind for the day on Thursday. At this point, it looks like most areas will see rain with some snow and mix across the north. Something we will continue to track over the coming days.

Tonight: Rain and wind for most. Some mix across the north. Winds sustained this evening and early tonight 20-30 mph out of the southeast. Gusts will be as high as 40-50 mph, strongest near the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to lower 40s with winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and milder. Highs will top out in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mild, Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain, snow and gusty winds possible. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s.

