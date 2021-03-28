Rain & Wind Develops Today, A Wintry Mix North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at lots of clouds for the day today as an area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes. Precipitation out ahead of the storm will start to move in throughout the late morning and afternoon. The latest trends have been on the milder side with this system. This means mainly rain for much of the state. It will be rain for the Bangor area and south towards the coast. Up towards the Greenville and Millinocket region, there may be a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet in spots before transitioning to rain. Across Northern Aroostook County, 2-5″ of snow and sleet is possible by late tonight. This is where a mix of snow, sleet and rain will occur for much of the storm. It will also turn windy out of the southeast. Winds will be sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph for most of the region, strongest in the mountains and along the coast. There is a coastal flood watch posted for Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties for this evening and tonight. High tide will generally be right before midnight.

Today: A cloudy but dry start. Rain moves in late morning and afternoon. There will be a wintry mix and rain across the north. Highs will run in the 30s north, low to mid 40s south. It will become gusty with winds 10-25 mph later in the day out of the southeast.

Tonight: Rain and wind for most. Some mix across the north. Winds sustained this evening and early tonight 20-30 mph out of the southeast. Gusts will be as high as 40-50 mph, strongest near the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. A rain or snow shower is possible, mainly during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to lower 40s with winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and milder. Highs will top out in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mild, Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain, snow and gusty winds possible. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s.

