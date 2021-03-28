Medical Examiner rules that woman found on beach in York died from blunt force trauma to the head

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday afternoon.

York police say they responded to reports of a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock around 3:00 p.m. and found the body of 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, was arrested and identified as the domestic partner of the victim. Police say the two have a child together.

Buchannan is from Bedford, Massachusetts, according to police.

Maine State Police detectives charged Buchannan with murder at 9 p.m. Friday night and took him to York County Jail. They are expected to continue their investigation throughout the weekend but say there is no on-going threat to the public.

On Saturday, morning, the state’s medical examiner completed an autopsy on the victim and say she died from a blunt force injury to the head, and the manner was a homicide.

Buchannan is due for his first court appearance at the York County Superior Court in Alfred next week.

