Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 197 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing our total to 49,850 cases since the pandemic began.

No new deaths are being reported.

Total deaths in the state remain at 736.

More than 38,000 cases are confirmed.

Kennebec County has 18 new cases. Penobscot County has 14.

11 cases still need to be identified.

Washington County and Lincoln County are reporting no change.

Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21

Nearly 19% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine CDC says nearly 665,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in the state.

Of those, more than 410,500 people have received their first shot.

That covers 30.54% of the state’s population.

More than 254,000 people have gotten their final dose.

More than 9,400 shots were given out Saturday.

Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21

