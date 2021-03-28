Advertisement

Former Maine Adj. General dies following cancer battle

Maj. Gen. Tinkham lead Maine guard for four years.
Maine Army National Guard logl
(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - Major General Joseph E. Tinkham, II, Maine’s former Adjutant General, died Friday morning after a years-long battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post from the Maine National Guard.

Tinkham was 73 years old.

He served as Maine’s Adj. General from 2000 to 2004, leading the Maine Guard and serving as homeland security advisor to then-Gov. Angus King.

According to an obituary shared by the Guard, Tinkham entered officer school after being drafted in 1963. Throughout the 60s and 70s, the toured throughout Germany and Vietnam, eventually spending more than 37 years in the Army and National Guard.

A military observation service is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, followed by a graveside service that afternoon.

The Soldiers and Airmen of the Maine National Guard wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the family and...

Posted by Maine National Guard on Sunday, March 28, 2021

