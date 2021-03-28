Advertisement

Augusta FD to hold public COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cony High on April 3rd

The department has 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to administer to those 50 and older.
Augusta FD will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cony High School on April 3rd
Augusta FD will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cony High School on April 3rd(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cony High School on April 3rd at 9 am.

This will be the second public clinic Augusta Fire has held at the school after holding the first one back on March 20th.

The department has 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to administer to those 50 and older.

Folks who were on a waitlist from the previous clinic have been automatically entered into this clinic.

Scheduling for the remaining open slots will begin sometime next week.

”It’s been really rewarding for us, for all of our team. We have 20 members of our department that are actively involved in the clinics, and it’s really nice to have the public as enthused as they are to get a vaccine,” said Deputy Chief Steven Leach, Augusta Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Steven Leach says the department plans on having clinics every Saturday moving forward as long as vaccine supply is available to them.

For more information on scheduling and clinic times, you can visit Augusta Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

