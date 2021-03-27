Waterville manufacturing company to helping to build electric utility vehicles

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A manufacturing company headquartered in Waterville is helping to build electric utility cars.

According to a press release, “DuraMag, a Northeast-based leading all-aluminum truck body manufacturer, will build food and parcel delivery vans, as well as landscape, dump, and flatbed utility bodies for the FireFly electric vehicles at the Company’s facility in Waterville, Maine.”

DuraMag was acquired by the Shyft Group.

They will help create, engineer, and install vocational specialty parts.

“At Shyft, we are committed to the future of transportation and to growing our capabilities in response to market demands,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. “End markets are starting to prioritize and even insist on electric vehicles. We continue to focus on those trends and expand our offerings within EV manufacturing and assembly to help ensure we meet broad customer demand.”

We’re told they can be used for all kinds of things like transportation, delivering food, parking management such as ticketing.

The vehicles will also be able to partake in “security and perimeter patrol property management, first response services, sanitation, and last-mile on-demand urban delivery of parcels and food.”

The president of Shyft Specialty Vehicles says the goal is to continue to grow in the state of Maine.

Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles, said, “since we took ownership of the company, we added about, 30 jobs and are in the process of staffing, a second shift in a number of areas. Our goal is to continue to focus on ways to grow the business.”

“The all-electric 2021 FireFly ESV is our most advanced model yet and was designed to fill the need in the rapidly expanding urban, essential services and e-mobility markets,” added David Solomont, Chairman and CEO of evTS. “We needed the help of a body builder with application-specific experience, familiar enough with EV technologies and weight distribution requirements, that could also guarantee us fast speed to market alongside a high-quality, durable build. DuraMag has delivered that and more.”

