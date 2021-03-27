Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot County Sheriff’s cruiser.

Police say they were called to a large party on the Fuller Road in Hermon Friday night.

Several people fled from the home when police arrived.

Deputies say the teen who lived there said the gathering got out of hand.

While investigating, police say a homeowner nearby indicated that someone may be trying to steal their car.

A deputy pulled into the driveway with his lights on.

Police say the driver accelerated backwards, ramming into the cruiser.

The driver jumped out and fled.

Officials were able to capture the teen driver, who was later found to be on probation.

A deputy was taken to the hospital for injuries he received during the incident.

Police say the teen who hosted the party will also be facing charges, along with some participants.

Disorderly party leads to stolen car ramming Deputy Sheriff’s vehicle . On Friday, March 26th at approximately 1135pm,... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.