Rhode Island man facing a number of charges after stealing truck in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for stealing a truck, shortly after crashing his vehicle in Thomaston and fleeing.

25-year-old Robert Bracken has been charged with theft, leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

Police say they received a report of a car versus police crash on Old County Road Thursday night just before midnight.

When the officer arrived, he located a vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic, still running with heavy damage.

No one was inside.

Police tried locating him by pinging his cellphone.

Friday morning just before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a store at the corner of New County Road and Dexter Street to find Bracken intoxicated.

Police say he had driven there in a truck.

Bracken was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he remains held without bail.

On 03/25/2021 at 11:57pm, Thomaston Police Officers received a call of a car vs pole crash on Old County Road. When the... Posted by Thomaston Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.