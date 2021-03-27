Rhode Island man facing a number of charges after stealing truck in Thomaston
25-year-old Robert Bracken has been charged with theft, leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for stealing a truck, shortly after crashing his vehicle in Thomaston and fleeing.
Police say they received a report of a car versus police crash on Old County Road Thursday night just before midnight.
When the officer arrived, he located a vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic, still running with heavy damage.
No one was inside.
Police tried locating him by pinging his cellphone.
Friday morning just before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a store at the corner of New County Road and Dexter Street to find Bracken intoxicated.
Police say he had driven there in a truck.
Bracken was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he remains held without bail.
