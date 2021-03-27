Advertisement

Man charged with murder after woman found dead on Short Sands beach in York

York police arrested 33-year-old Jeffery Buchannan Friday afternoon.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday afternoon.

York police say they responded to reports of a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock around 3:00 p.m. and found the body of 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, was arrested and identified as the domestic partner of the victim. Police say the two have a child together.

Buchannan is from Bedford, Massachusetts, according to police.

Maine State Police detectives charged Buchannan with murder at 9 p.m. Friday night and took him to York County Jail. They are expected to continue their investigation throughout the weekend but say there is no on-going threat to the public.

