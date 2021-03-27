Mainly Cloudy Tonight, Rain & Some Snow Develops Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure built into the region this afternoon. However, it will only make a brief appearance and skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as another system approaches from the west. Lows will drop back to the 20s for much of the state. There is the isolated threat for a flurry as well.

Clouds will hang tight for the day on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes. Precipitation out ahead of the storm will start to move in throughout the late morning and afternoon. It looks like it will start out as snow and mix for most of inland Maine but quickly transition to rain in Southern Maine. Across the Central Highlands and north it will likely stay as snow and mix longer. Across Northern Aroostook County and the high elevations, it may stay snow and mix for the duration of the event as this storm system moves to our east by Monday morning. A coating to 2″ likely just north of Bangor up through Greenville and Millinocket. From around Millinocket to Northern Aroostook County, 2-5″. Across Northern Aroostook County, 3″ to as much as 7″ of snow is possible. With the exception of a few morning snow showers on Monday, it looks like a dry and windy day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds sustained 20-30 mph out of the northwest, gusting 40-50 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s, but the theme will be falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. High pressure builds to our south on Tuesday and it turns much nicer. The winds will have diminished with lots of sunshine expected. It will be milder as well with highs in the 40s to lower 50s. A frontal boundary off to our west on Wednesday will not make it into the region during the day but will bring the state partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be milder with highs topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We are tracking the potential for rain, snow and wind for the day on Thursday.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. An isolated snow shower is possible. Lows will fall back to the 20s statewide. Winds light out of the east.

Tomorrow: A cloudy but dry start. A rain/snow mix moves in late morning and afternoon. It quickly changes to rain in Southern Maine with the rain/snow line gradually pushing north throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 30s north, low to mid 40s south. It will become gusty with winds 10-25 mph later in the day out of the southeast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. A snow shower is possible, mainly during the morning. Highs will run in the 30s to lower 40s with winds gusting 40-50 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and milder. Highs will top out in the 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mild, Highs will run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.