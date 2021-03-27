Advertisement

Maine Marine Patrol recover body in Port Clyde Harbor

(KVLY)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORT CLYDE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating after they, along with local fishermen, recovered a body Friday night in Port Clyde Harbor.

Marine Patrol say they received a report Friday evening that a local fishermen’s skiff was found adrift in the harbor with no one aboard.

Officials began a search of the harbor and nearby shoreline.

The body has been transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The identity will be released after notification of family.

