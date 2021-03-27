Advertisement

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend kicks off during pandemic

This year the Maine Maple Producers Association has helped create guidelines so that everyone can enjoy the tradition safely.
The owners put safety measures in place so they could host the event.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - After being forced to take a year off because of coronavirus, a popular Maine tradition is back in action this weekend with safety protocols in place.

Scott Dunn, President of the Maine Maple Producers Association, said, “This year being able to bring Maine Maple Sunday back is really going to be a boost to our producers that loss last year as a way to try and at least make back what they could have made.”

“It’s a rite of spring. It’s like spring can’t really start until we’ve had, Maine Maple Weekend,” The owner of Nutkin Knoll Farm Owner, Len Price said.

Maine Maple Sunday has been going on for 38 years now.

“Allow producers to open their doors and showcase maple syrup and all the great ways that maple syrup can be used,” Dunn explained.

Price said he “caught the maple bug from folks who had lived here for 40 years and got us started with it.”

Nutkin Knoll Farm is just one of many participating in Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

“Mention Maple Sunday, and people know about it. Even people who aren’t from Maine, know about it,” Price added.

Usually, this sugar shack would be packed with people on a day like this. Due to the pandemic, the owners put safety measures in place so they could host the event.

Price added, “Face masks. We don’t have a sugar house full of visitors. We don’t have free samples as we’ve always had in the past.”

“We just love exploring all the different things in Maine, and doing what we can while being safe” Lauren said.

This is Lauren and Melanie’s first time participating in Maine Maple Sunday Weekend.

“I love it. Do you love it? Maine Maple Sunday.”

You can visit MaineMapleProducers.com for a list and a map of participating locations.

It’s recommended that you check ahead of time to see what each sugarhouse is offering.

