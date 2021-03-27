Maine GOP votes, rejects motion that would censure Sen. Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Republican Party voted 19-41 Saturday, rejecting a motion to censure U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

Collins was one of seven Republican U.S. Senators to vote on February 13 to convict former President Trump of inciting the January 6th Capitol Riot, the only article of impeachment, joining all the Democratic and Independent Senators, including Maine’s Angus King.

A few days after the vote, the Maine Republican Party Executive Committee sent Collins a letter, signed by 14 of its 16 county chairs, chairwoman Demi Kouzounas and vice-chairman Shane Reitze “to condemn in the strongest possible terms your vote” and held out the possibility of censure, a more formal rebuke.

Collins, who is the only current Republican federal office holder in New England, was elected to a historic fifth term by a 9-point margin in November.

“Today’s decision is a testament to the Republican Party’s ‘big tent’ philosophy that respects different views but unites around core principles. Our party has been most successful when it has embraced this approach to advance our shared goals of providing tax relief to families and small business job creators, pursuing fiscal responsibility and government accountability, promoting personal responsibility, protecting constitutional rights, and ensuring a strong national defense,” Collins said.

In November, Collins became both the first popularly elected U.S. senator from Maine and the first Republican woman in history ever to do so. She won 85% of Maine’s cities and towns and 14 of Maine’s 16 counties. She is the only sitting U.S. senator who has won reelection three times when her state voted for a presidential candidate of the other party.

