Advertisement

Maine GOP votes, rejects motion that would censure Sen. Susan Collins

Collins, who is the only current Republican federal office holder in New England, was elected to a historic fifth term by a 9-point margin in November.
Sen. Susan Collins discusses impeachment vote, Republican party (File)
Sen. Susan Collins discusses impeachment vote, Republican party (File)
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Republican Party voted 19-41 Saturday, rejecting a motion to censure U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

Collins was one of seven Republican U.S. Senators to vote on February 13 to convict former President Trump of inciting the January 6th Capitol Riot, the only article of impeachment, joining all the Democratic and Independent Senators, including Maine’s Angus King.

A few days after the vote, the Maine Republican Party Executive Committee sent Collins a letter, signed by 14 of its 16 county chairs, chairwoman Demi Kouzounas and vice-chairman Shane Reitze “to condemn in the strongest possible terms your vote” and held out the possibility of censure, a more formal rebuke.

Collins, who is the only current Republican federal office holder in New England, was elected to a historic fifth term by a 9-point margin in November.

“Today’s decision is a testament to the Republican Party’s ‘big tent’ philosophy that respects different views but unites around core principles. Our party has been most successful when it has embraced this approach to advance our shared goals of providing tax relief to families and small business job creators, pursuing fiscal responsibility and government accountability, promoting personal responsibility, protecting constitutional rights, and ensuring a strong national defense,” Collins said.

In November, Collins became both the first popularly elected U.S. senator from Maine and the first Republican woman in history ever to do so. She won 85% of Maine’s cities and towns and 14 of Maine’s 16 counties. She is the only sitting U.S. senator who has won reelection three times when her state voted for a presidential candidate of the other party.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing Officer-Involved Shooting in Norridgewock
UPDATE: Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Norridgewock
Crews begin to transform old Kashi space to Smoke & Steel BBQ.
New barbecue restaurant with axe throwing, live music set to open in Bangor
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 26th
Maine CDC reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third-straight day
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they received several calls last night just before...
Old Town man facing numerous charges after dispute in Hudson
Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday...
Man charged with murder after woman found dead on Short Sands beach in York

Latest News

Members of the various crews in the aftermath of the fire.
Fire Destroys Home in Thorndike
A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot...
Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser
A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday for stealing a truck, shortly after crashing his vehicle...
Rhode Island man facing a number of charges after stealing truck in Thomaston
The 6 1/2 inch cakes were sold between March 20 and March 26, but milk is not listed on the...
Hannaford’s triple-layer chocolate cake recall expanded to five independently owned stores